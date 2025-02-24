Colonial River Investments LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,271,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.