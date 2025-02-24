Colonial River Investments LLC Buys 133 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after buying an additional 204,901 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,852,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,406,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ANF opened at $100.32 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

