Colonial River Investments LLC Buys 101 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $349.17 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $379.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

