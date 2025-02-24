Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cohu by 219.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,890 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 521,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 165,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $980.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Cohu has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

