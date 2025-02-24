Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohu
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohu Trading Down 2.0 %
COHU opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $980.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Cohu has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohu
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.