Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Head-To-Head Review

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Brands and Coca-Cola HBC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $5.15 billion 2.56 $238.10 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola HBC $11.64 billion 1.34 $888.06 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coca-Cola HBC 0 3 2 1 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Primo Brands and Coca-Cola HBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Primo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Coca-Cola HBC.

Dividends

Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Coca-Cola HBC pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands -2.74% 10.27% 4.24% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Coca-Cola HBC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products. The company serves a range of consumer channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, hotels, cafés, and restaurants; and e-commerce channels. Coca-Cola HBC AG was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

