Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 4.1 %

COKE stock opened at $1,382.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,320.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,291.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $800.76 and a 12 month high of $1,460.92. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

