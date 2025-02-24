Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $6,575,918.09 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,351.16. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.