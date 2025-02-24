Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.