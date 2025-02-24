Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

NYSE:CNK opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

