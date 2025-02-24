Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $52.09. 54,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 189,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMPR

Cimpress Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after buying an additional 203,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,126,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $3,544,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.