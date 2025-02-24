CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Stock Price

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.47.

StorageVault Canada stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 188,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,494. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.29.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $229,868. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

