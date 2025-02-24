Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, UP Fintech, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Gaotu Techedu, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are publicly traded equities of companies that are based in China or have a significant business presence there, and they are typically bought and sold on Chinese exchanges such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange. They represent ownership in these companies and are subject to the regulatory and economic conditions unique to China’s market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 804,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,840. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,694,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.86. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 440,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $32.83 on Monday, hitting $1,319.37. 36,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,332.98. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $2.51. 1,798,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $650.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.06. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOTU

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

USNA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $621.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USNA

Further Reading