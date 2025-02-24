Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 756,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 65,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 101,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,203,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.05 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

