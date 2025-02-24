Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,027 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHB stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.