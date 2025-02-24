Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of USB opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

