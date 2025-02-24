Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $110.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

