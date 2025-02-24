Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,581 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

