Chapel Down Group Plc (LON:CDGP) Insider Buys £17,000 in Stock

Chapel Down Group Plc (LON:CDGP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alan Spencer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,513.54).

Michael Alan Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Alan Spencer acquired 400,000 shares of Chapel Down Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £136,000 ($172,108.33).

Chapel Down Group Stock Performance

LON:CDGP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 34.70 ($0.44). The stock had a trading volume of 33,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,446. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.52 million, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.95. Chapel Down Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.04).

Chapel Down Group Company Profile

Chapel Down is England’s leading and largest wine producer with an award-winning range of sparkling and still wines.

The largest producer in the UK

Chapel Down owns, leases and sources from 1,023 acres (414 ha) of vineyards in South East England, of which 750 acres (304 ha) are currently fully mature, making it the largest wine producer in the UK.

