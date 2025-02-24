Certara (CERT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara Price Performance

CERT opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

