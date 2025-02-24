Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 12th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Century Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years. Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Century Communities Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CCS opened at $71.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
