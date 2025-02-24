Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 12th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Century Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years. Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CCS opened at $71.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.