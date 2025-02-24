Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $89.42. Approximately 359,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 883,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.