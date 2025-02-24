Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.
In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
