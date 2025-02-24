Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of CRDL opened at $1.20 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $99.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,344,167 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

