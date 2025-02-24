Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Holdings Raised by Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

