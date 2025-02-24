Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 692 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

