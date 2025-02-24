Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.