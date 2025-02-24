Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

