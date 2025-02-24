Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 4.03% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

