Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 176.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

