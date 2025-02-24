Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 3,251 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

