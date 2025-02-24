Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.