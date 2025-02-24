Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 166 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 0.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,990,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

