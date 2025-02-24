Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 127 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,168,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,849 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of J opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

