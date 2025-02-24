Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,481,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

