Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases 158 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

