Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.