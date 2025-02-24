Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,373,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 315,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $37.38.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.