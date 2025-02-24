Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after buying an additional 339,637 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 304,467 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.