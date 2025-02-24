Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Increased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,945 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 996,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

