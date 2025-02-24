Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.50. 752,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 937,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,750 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 128,133 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,251,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

