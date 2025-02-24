Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock Price

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WAY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other Waystar news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,727.38. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waystar by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,552 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Waystar by 116.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,816,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,224,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

