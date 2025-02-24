Callan Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,904,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $199.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

