Callan Capital LLC Sells 23,771 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

