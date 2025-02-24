Callan Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 744,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 172,196 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $111.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

