Callan Capital LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

