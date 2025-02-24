C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.57% of NovoCure worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.62. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

