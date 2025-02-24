C WorldWide Group Holding A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,376 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.07% of Ryan Specialty worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 981,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 32.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 335,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,942. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

