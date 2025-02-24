C WorldWide Group Holding A S Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $265.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

