C WorldWide Group Holding A S Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,925 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 5.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.50% of Parker-Hannifin worth $410,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $667.06 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $665.56 and a 200-day moving average of $646.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

