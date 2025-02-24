C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 186 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $574.05 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $584.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.23 and its 200 day moving average is $547.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

